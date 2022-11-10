Is Offset’s New Solo Album Dropping Tonight?

Offset is understandably dealing with bigger issues than music following the death of his bandmate and cousin Takeoff, which leaves the question: Is his sophomore solo album, which is being called Blame It on Set, dropping tonight?

Offset first appeared to announce the album back on Aug. 16, when he posted what many believed to be the album title on Twitter. A month later, on Sept. 21, he officially announced the release date, Nov. 11, on Twitter and confirmed project moments later in a follow-up post that simply read, "Album," followed by multiple exclamation marks.

Since the first announcement, Offset has released the singles "54321" and "Code" featuring Moneybagg Yo.

The most recent thing we've heard about the release was in late October from Cardi B, who confirmed Offset would address the rumor that he slept with Saweetie on the upcoming LP.

On Nov. 1, tragedy struck the Migos camp when Takeoff was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley. Takeoff and Quavo, who appeared to be estranged from Offset as of recent, were standing outside 810 Billiards and Bowling Houston when a fight broke out resulting in gunfire. Three people were hit, with Takeoff being struck in the head and torso. The 28-year-old died on the scene. Two other people suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Offset has yet to make a public statement about the tragic incident. However, he did change his Instagram profile picture to a photo of Takeoff in the wake of the death.

On Wednesday (Nov. 9), a purported screenshot of Instagram DMs with Offset surfaced that show the rapper telling someone he has pushed the album back to an undetermined date.

Takeoff is set to be laid to rest following a huge memorial service taking place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Nov. 11, with Justin Bieber reportedly being one of the people performing at the homegoing event.

XXL has reached out Offset's team for comment.