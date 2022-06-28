Ray J Gives Hilarious Explanation for His Unfortunate Verzuz Performance – Watch

Ray J has given a full explanation of how his recent viral Verzuz performance went array in hilarious fashion.

During the most recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, which aired on Sunday (June 26), the rapper-turned-podcaster and his cohosts weighed in on the Omarion and Mario Verzuz hits battle that occurred on June 23. The show featured a pre-battle in which Ray J made a spectacle with his off-key vocals and antics. Joe Budden ended up calling Ray on the phone to get the explanation for the singer's performance straight from the horse's mouth. The singer-entrepreneur's excuses had the podcast hosts cracking up.

"It's something that I didn't have planned," Ray J said at the 6:50-mark of the interview. "I was having too much fun, and I woke up and I seen it and I was like, 'That's me? Like, that's me. That's me, man.' And it's continuing to go." He's referencing the memes and social media jokes about the night.

"The plan was for me to stand right in the middle of the stage with a mic stand like how I started. Every song I was supposed to stand there and not move anywhere. That was the whole structure of the rehearsal. I totally went off book," Ray J admitted.

Brandy's brother said he wanted to make up for the bad outing.

"I owe it to the singers and the R&B cats that really do harmonies to come back and redeem myself," Ray added. "It don't have to be for Verzuz. Just live anywhere, on the street, at a podcast...Because I really can go, right. But last night, you just would never know. But, I will work harder. What's crazy is people tell me it was a successful night. But, I wanted to do something vocally that really woke people up."

"I gotta make up for this one. Last night was unacceptable, vocally," he admitted.

Ray J's performance during the pre-main event battle with Bobby V vs. Pleasure P and Sammie had the internet going nuts with jokes after Ray J struggled mightily to hit the notes on his own song "One Wish" while holding his young son. Even Brandy had to speak out.

Watch Ray J give a hilarious explanation to his Verzuz performance below.