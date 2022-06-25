Brandy Tells Ray J He Was ‘Caught Red Handed’ After Struggling Through Verzuz Performance

Ray J is still getting teased for his struggling Verzuz performance this week. But Brandy appears to know why her brother had some vocal issues.

On Friday (June 24), Brandy slid in the comment section of a video Ray J shared of comedian Mr. Commodore poking fun at the R&B singer’s Verzuz performance. Apparently, Ray J didn’t drink her special tea that would have helped his throat so he could sing better.

“Since we deleting comments, I will comment again!” Bro, Pops told me that you didn’t drink none of the tea I made for you,” she wrote. “He also told me that you were talking all day when I specifically said NO TALKING and only drink water and the special tea I made for you at 4 in the freaking morning.”

“Caught [red handed]!!! If I had one wish, you would listen to your big sis sometimes and especially for @verzuztv,” she continued. “But I’m hot as [fire emoji] Lord have mercy!!! Smh- when I get off vocal rest, we are gonna have a serious conversation. And I’m gonna screenshot this comment in case you try and delete it again- and I will post again. Lol[.]”

Brandy’s comment about Ray J’s struggling verzuz performance. @rayj via Instagram loading...

It looks like Ray J deleted his sister’s initial comment, which appears below. And it seems he deleted her revised comment, so he should probably expect another repost once she finds out.

What Brandy is talking about is Ray J’s Verzuz pre-show battle between him and Bobby V vs. Pleasure P and Sammie that happened in Los Angeles on Thursday (June 23). Things went awry when the R&B crooner was struggling to sing the lyrics to his 2005 ballad "One Wish," while he was holding his son. A clip of Ray J warbling his song went viral, much to his chagrin.

Ray J did explain his lackluster singing performance. "Hey, I missed a few notes on that. But I was holding my son," he told the audience. "Y'all gotta excuse me for that."

Ray J should have taken Brandy’s special tea.

Watch Ray J’s struggle to sing "One Wish" during his Verzuz set below.