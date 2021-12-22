Jay-Z has fans and artists alike debating on social media on who could stand toe-to-toe with him in a Verzuz hits battle. Now, Busta Rhymes has been included in the conversation by Lil Jon.

During a chat on Twitter Spaces on Tuesday (Dec. 16), Jay boldly claimed that no rapper in the world could stand on stage with him for a Verzuz battle. While some people agreed with Hov, Atlanta rapper-producer Lil Jon offered one name that he feels would be a challenge for the hip-hop billionaire.

"BUSTA WILL SMOKE JAY-Z," he wrote in all caps in the comment section of an Instagram post reporting about Jay’s boastful Verzuz claim.

Hollywood Unlocked via Instagram

For the record, Busta Rhymes said he would spar with Jay-Z in a Verzuz battle if the opportunity presented itself. Back in November of 2020, Busta told a news outlet that he’s battle-ready, but it has to be someone whose catalog is as extensive as his.

“I would love to spar against anybody,” Bussa Buss stated. “As long as their catalog is a powerful catalog because I don’t want to do a corny Verzuz.”

“I would love to do a Verzuz with Eminem, I would love to do a Verzuz with Lil Wayne," he added. "I would love to do a Verzuz with Hov."

Meanwhile, Pretty Ricky rapper Baby Blue Whoaaa had another artist in mind for Hov to battle.

"I’m surprised no one has said it yet....JAYZ VS RKELLY VERSUS BEST OF BOTH WORLDS‍ Don’t shoot the messenger," Baby Blue tweeted on his Twitter account on Wednesday (Dec. 22). "I’m just saying who can stand on stage with Jay Z."

As for R. Kelly, he’s currently in prison so a Verzuz battle is not going to happen.

The entire debate started up last night after Alicia Keys was on Twitter Spaces talking about her new album, Keys. During the conversation, Jigga jumped in the chat and addressed the ongoing debates surrounding himself doing a Verzuz battle with one of his peers.

"Ain’t nobody that can stand on that stage with me," Hov boasted. "I ain’t gonna lie, no disrespect. Everyone’s amazing, they’ve done what they’ve done. No one can stand on that stage with me. I'm just telling you guys the real. There's not a shot.”

“There's not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage for, I don’t know how long it is? Two hours?” he questioned. “Two hours...That’s ain’t gonna never happen. Let’s move on from Verzuz and move on to this Keys album."

The debate continues.

Listen to Jay-Z’s boastful claim below and look in the comment section to read Lil Jon suggest Busta Rhymes as a contender for a Verzuz battle against Jigga.