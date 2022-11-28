Cardi B Says She Feels Hopeless Helping Offset Cope With Takeoff’s Death

Cardi B says she's fallen into a sense of despare while helping her husband Offset deal with the tragic murder of his cousin and bandmate Takeoff.

On Monday (Nov. 28), Cardi B shared a since-deleted voice memo on Twitter where she spoke on dealing with the mental damage caused by Takeoff's murder in Houston earlier this month.

"I know that y'all been seeing my Insta-Stories, and y'all see Offset in and out of my Stories and everything," Cardi B started. "We living our life normally. But deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy. And I feel like if I talk about the incident, so desenstized, I feel like if we talk about how we really feel, like what muthafuckas been really going through, y'all would say, 'Sympathy. Oh, sympathy.' And we don't want no sympathy. We ain't no charity case."

She continued, "But, no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, trying to make him crack a smile. Seeing him randomly cry. Seeing him trying to distract his mind. Completely fucking schedule been changing trying to keep up with work after everything he been going through for these past couple of weeks."

Cardi B closed with a warning. "We not in the mood to be fucking playing around with y'all, dead-ass. I will dead-ass kill y'all. Stop fucking playing," she concluded.

As previously reported, Takeoff was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. The shooting was preceded by an argument that took place outside the private event where around 40 people were gathered. Two other people suffered non life-threatening injuries in the shooting. Quavo was present but uninjured in the shooting. Takeoff was laid to rest following a huge memorial service at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Nov. 11.

On Nov. 15, Offset broke his silence about Takeoff's death on Instagram.

"Dear Take, doesn’t feel real posting you like this," Offset wrote in part in the tribute post's caption. "This still doesn’t feel like reality. I’ve been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice. Until we meet again, rest in power. I love you."

Takeoff's murder remains unsolved.

Hear Cardi B Talk About the Trauma Caused by Takeoff's Death Below