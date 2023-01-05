Cardi B Responds to Backlash for Complaining About Grocery Prices

Cardi B is responding to backlash she received for complaining about the climbing prices of groceries.

On Wednesday night (Jan. 4), Cardi B hopped on Twitter to bite back at people who called her out

"Let me tell you something," the "W.A.P." rapper began. "When I be complaining about food prices, and y'all muthafuckas be like, 'Ain't you rich? Why you complaining about lettuce? Why you complaining about this?' That goes to show people, when you become successful, when you have money, you're gonna go broke soon. Because y'all not budgeting. I get a summary of the money that's being spent in my home every week. So, when I'm starting to see that groceries is tripling up, it's like, aye, what the fuck is going on?"

"I wanna see for myself what the fuck shit is being spent on," Cardi B continued. "I went to the supermarket, I'm seeing that everything has tripled up. Lettuce was like $2 a few months ago, now it's like fucking [$]7. Of course, I'ma say something. Dafuq. ’Cause if I think that shit is crazy, I can hardly imagine what middle class people and people in the hood is thinking. So, yes, I'm going yo say something. And I do have a big platform. So, I want anybody that's responsible for these prices to put that shit the fuck down."

Cardi B is reacting to pushback she received for two previous tweets on Jan. 3.

"Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now You might as well eat outside!!" she tweeted.

In a follow-up post she added, "Bitch why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at?"

Cardi B has been doing a lot of explaining herself recently. Last month, she had to explain to fans why she has yet to release a new album. A few weeks later, she corrected a fan who claimed the rapper's net worth was $40 million. Last week, she went on social media to explain a lyric from her "Tomorrow 2" verse after receiving pushback from fans.

See Cardi B Responding to Backlash for Complaining About Grocery Prices Below