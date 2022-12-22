Cardi B Corrects Fan Who Says Her Net Worth Is $40 Million

Cardi B recently corrected a fan who said she was worth $40 million according to the internet.

On Tuesday (Dec. 20), Cardi B hopped on Twitter and commented on the current state of the economy.

"We going through a recession…..Merry Christmas," the "Up" rapper tweeted along with an X-mas tree emoji.

A fan responded to Bardi's proclamation, seemingly doubting the rapper was feeling any affects of the economic downfall. "Says the rapper worth 40 million," the person tweeted.

Cardi B responded to the Twitter user, correcting them about her net worth and reminding the person she can lose it all just like anyone else.

"I’m worth more than that and guess what? If I don’t save, work and budget I could lose it too!" the "Hot Shit" rhymer replied. "What makes you think that no matter how much money you got you can’t lose it all if you don’t manage your money correctly.I too have bills, responsibilities and people I have to help."

Cardi B is definitely sitting comfortably when it comes to her finances. Earlier this month, she revealed she recently made $1 million for a 35-minute performance. Days later, she spoke about her reluctance to drop a new album, citing her financial stability as one factor.

"When it comes to the music, I just be feeling like I don't be liking anything," she said in an Instagram Live. "I feel like I got so many songs, I just don't like nothing. Like nothing is good enough. I got so much fucking money saved up, I be like, 'Yeah, whatever the fuck.'"

Cardi B is prepping the highly anticipated follow-up to her Grammy-winning Invasion of Privacy album, which dropped in 2018.