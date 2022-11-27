Cardi B Beefs With Comedian Nicole Arbour Over Offset Accusation

Cardi B is beefing with comedian Nicole Arbour over an accusation she made about Cardi's husband, Offset.

Tonight (Nov. 27), Cardi B responded to Nicole Arbour accusing Offset of recording new music about "shooting people and shooting places up" weeks after Takeoff's death.

She was referencing a new Offset snippet that Cardi had posted to her Instagram Stories where 'Set is dressed up as the Joker, rapping along to the song's lyrics, "Catch a body broad day/Shoot 'em in the hallway."

While it's uncertain when the video itself was recorded, Offset dressed as the Joker for Halloween this year, so it's assumed it was either on or before Oct. 31 of this year. Takeoff passed away on Nov. 1.

"Man… few weeks after his cousin was murdered over a dice game…" Arbour wrote in her first tweet. "Offset’s making new music about shooting people and shooting places up. Not a single thing was learned."

Cardi fired back at Arbour in a series of since-deleted tweets. Her first tweet revealed that Offset hasn't recorded any new music since Takeoff died.

"He hasn't even been to a studio since Take died so wtf are you talking about?" she wrote in a quote of Arbour's initial tweet.

Arbour then posted the aforementioned clip of Offset from Cardi's IG Story.

"My bad y’all…" she began. "@iamcardib just posted this and I was sure it was Offset rapping about murder with a fake gun. Honestly, my bad if that’s not what this video is."

Without a response from Cardi, Arbour doubled down on the sentiment of her initial statement.

"Oh I said what I said," she wrote. "Even if that video was made before it happened, you STILL don’t see what’s happening? When u promote senseless violence in a community, you GET senseless violence in a community It’s sad af that all these young guys are dying, something has to CHANGE."

In another since-deleted tweet, Cardi fired back at Arbour's follow-up tweet.

"You community don't since about mass shooting and fuckin their cousins yet y'all still do it ...Mind your pink neck."

"Your brother in law was just murdered and you’re posting videos about killing people… still!?!? Like still!?!?" Arbour replied in a quote of Cardi's tweet. "How aren’t you getting it yet? This ain’t a joke, this is real talk. You are a damn leader and you can make change in the NAME of Takeoff."

Cardi then posted the response that she is receiving backlash for: "YOUR MOTHER IS GOING TO DIE," she wrote in a quote to Arbour's tweet, adding a smiling emoji at the end.

Arbour expectedly did not take Cardi's message lightly. "Yo wait. Did @iamcardib just threaten to murder my mom over a tweet about not promoting violence? Is this real life?"

Arbour added in a follow-up tweet: "Yo @iamcardib you gonna send some guys to beat me up in a strip club now cause the truth is inconvenient to you?? Or just drug me and steal my money? Show some damn respect and stop promoting the murder of black men."

Cardi continued the back-and-forth: "The fact you trying to use the death of some1 I love to get clout is crazy …..I’m not going to do none of that ….I’m just going to pray for you."

Arbour responded, continuing to double-down on her previous sentiments. "The fact that you think it’s about that is crazy. You continue to promote the exact thing that traumatized your family. By doing that… by glorifying and edifying the murder of black men, it’s gonna keep happening!"

Cardi then posted a series of screenshots, alleging past racist remarks on social media from Arbour. She has since deleted this tweet.

Arbour then claimed the posts Cardi shared were fake, claiming that she isn't racist and that Kyrie Irving isn't antisemitic.

"Oh look, the old 'she’s racist because I can’t debate her' …grow tf up. I’m not racist and @KyrieIrving isn’t antisemitic either. Those tweet are fake, and this is a real issue. You keep clowning the topic of black men dying. Maybe @NICKIMINAJ can set the example then."

Cardi then quote-tweeted a fan's analysis of the situation, which read, "Heavy on I meant it. Everybody wants to act politically correct after she mentioned family first and someone that JUST passed. That’s a very evil spirit"

Cardi simply added, "Thank you."

Arbour then quote-tweeted Cardi's reply to the fan with a message in Spanish. According to Twitter's translation to English, the tweet read, "I'll try it in Spanish because you don't understand it. When you promote music that's about murder, it's going to keep happening. Honor those we have lost by stopping the cycle of violence."

She then ended her side of the back-and-forth by inviting Cardi in to her show, The Arbour Affect.

"I’m gonna do an episode on this on the Arbour Affect tomorrow. @iamcardib you’re welcome to come on to chat it out. No edits. We can even do live This is too important a topic for it to get lost as a “twitter beef.” It’s not."

Cardi appeared to end her side of things with a reaction video she captioned, "Me right now."

This story is being updated.