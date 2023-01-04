Cardi B and Bruno Mars Release ‘Finesse (Remix)’ – Today in Hip-Hop

XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:

Jan. 4, 2018: Cardi B continued her meteoric rise in the rap game with a guest verse on Bruno Mars' New Jack Swing-influenced jam "Finesse (Remix)," which dropped on this day in 2018.

The song, co-written and co-produced by The Stereotypes, was also accompanied by a music video, self-directed by Bruno, himself. The visual, an obvious nod to the colorful intro of the 1990's sketch comedy series In Living Color, features Bardi as her sassy Bronx self bragging about why she's so fresh and fly.

"Drop top Porsche, Rollie on my wrist/Diamonds up and down my chain (ha ha!)," she raps at the beginning of the song. "Cardi B, straight stuntin', can't tell me nothin'/Bossed up and I changed the game (you see me)/It's my big Bronx boogie, got all them girls shook/My big, fat ass got all them boys hooked/I went from dollar bills, now we poppin' rubber bands/Bruno sang to me while I do my money dance like."

More than a week after the song's release, on Jan. 13, 2018, Cardi B earned a huge Billboard chart milestone by having five songs simultaneously on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, breaking a record previously held by Beyoncé.

Then on Jan. 28, 2018, Cardi hit the stage at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York City and delivered an energetic and memorable performance of "Finesse" (Remix)" with Bruno Mars and "Bodak Yellow."

Thanks to songs like this, Cardi B made her way to the top of the Billboard charts and the Grammy stage.

Watch Cardi B and Bruno Mars' "Finesse (Remix)" Music Video Below