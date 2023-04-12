Cardi B Shows a Day in Her Life That Includes Shopping at Target – Watch

Cardi B is opening up to fans by giving them a glimpse into what it's like to be the Invasion of Privacy rapper for a day.

On Tuesday (April 11), Cardi B shared a video on TikTok where cameras follow her throughout her day from the moment she wakes up. The video starts with Cardi getting out of bed in the morning. She then takes a shower and brushes her teeth before preparing breakfast for her and Offset's kids Kulture and Wave, and having some mommy time with the children.

From there, she goes to the gym to work out, which she says she does for two hours a day.

"A lot of people are so ignorant like, 'Why are you working out? You have a lipo,'" Cardi B narrates. "There is this thing called the visceral fat and visceral fat is the fat that surrounds your organs that you cannot lipo. That's why sometimes girls with lipo might have a snatched waist with a gut. That's because they not working out their visceral fat."

After working out, Cardi B and the kids go to Target to pick up some items. Afterward, they pick up pizza for dinner. Bardi ends her day in the studio with a glass of wine.

"Hey yall …..A glimse of a regular day as BELCALIS and not CARDI B!!" she captioned the post.

Cardi B made headlines a couple weeks ago after it was announced she will be starring in the upcoming film Baby Shark's Big Movie alongside Offset and their children.

See Video of Cardi B Sharing Her Daily Routine Below