With the Verzuz battles keeping hip-hop stans entertained as the coronavirus rages on, 50 Cent is being challenged by another veteran rapper in the game.

On Monday (July 6), T.I. wished Fif a happy birthday in an Instagram video, but he was sure to apply pressure as well, insisting that he could take on the 45-year-old rhymer in a hits battle.

"For your birthday, I offer you a challenge, sir," Tip said. "Pull your ass up with 20 of your records, man. Sit across from me, man. And get this work, man."

As the video continues, the "Whatever You Like" rapper brought up the 2007 record sales battle between Fif and Kanye West, in which 50 was severely outnumbered by West's first-week sales for his Graduation album. ’Ye brought in 957,000 units while 50's Curtis sold 691,000 copies.

"But, I understand if you don't want to answer to that challenge," T.I. went on. "Because last time you got challenged, Kanye West dusted your ass off."

The ATL native then said he wants smoke with Dr. Dre, Eminem and 50's G-Unit Records crew as well. "Bring yo ass on out," Tip asserted. "Bring ya records, bring ya hit records witcha. You and Dr. Dre and Eminem and all y'all. Got damn, the G-Unit, all y'all...y'all bring y'all ass on out. C'mon, see the king. And I fuck with you, 50. It ain't you this time. It's your catalog that gots some trouble. Your muthafuckin’ catalog is in trouble."

The Instagram caption to T.I.'s video included this statement as well: Happy Birthday 50 ‼️ We love POWER / For LIFE/ BMF & everything u doin on ....

Now pull up and catch this Trap Muzik fade big fella.... @50cent

@verzuztv @therealswizzz @timbaland #24hrsToRespond

Repost if you ain't scared of this nigga @50cent

Hook this shit UP‼️ I AINT SCARED OF THIS NIGGA Westside Zone1 Atown BANKHEAD SHIT UDIGG ‼️ITS DA KIIIIIIING BIIITCH‼️ -drops mic ."

Tip also challenged 50 Cent in the Instagram comment section of an XXL post wishing him a happy birthday. "Bring Em OUT oh that ain't his shit Well... Come on and catch this fade @50cent @verzuztv THE SOUTH GOT SOMETHING TO SAY (& I'm sayin IT) #ATLvsNYC," T.I. wrote.

XXL

50 Cent later responded to T.I.'s request in an IG post. The rapper-turned-actor trolled the Atlanta-bred artist, writing, "Yo somebody passed T.I. the weed they gave smokey in Friday. L.O.L."

This isn't 50 Cent's first invitation to participate in a hit-for-hit Verzuz battle. Back in early April, Ja Rule, Fif's longtime rival, offered to do a battle for the culture and bring the two of them together. Fif declined in a hilarious fashion, mocking his fellow New York rapper using a GIF from an episode of HBO's Entourage, where 50 can be seen driving away and laughing.

Will 50 end up in a Verzuz battle against one of his peers? Only time will tell.