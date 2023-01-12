Memphis rap superstars Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla teamed up for a song called "On Wat U On," which marks the first time these two CMG labelmates have collaborated on a track together.

Additionally, on Thursday (Jan. 12), Moneybagg Yo also dropped an accompanied music video for "On Wat U On," which was inspired by John Singleton's 2001 flick, Baby Boy. In the visual, Moneybagg portrays Tyrese Gibson’s character Jody, and Big Glo plays Taraji P. Henson’s character Yvette, as they act out some of the film's toxic scenes between Jody and Yvette.

Fans seemed to love Glorilla's lyrical performance on the song.

"@GloTheofficial going crazy [three fire emojis] I’m glad she becoming a super star , y’all was hating saying she only a one hit wonder . Now look , the way she rap is different, shit be HARD," tweeted one person.

"@GloTheofficial Didn’t have to snap this hard [hot face and fire emojis] #OnWhatYouOn," praised a second person.

However, other people are not happy with Moneybagg and Glo's video because of its perceived stereotypical themes and presentation of a toxic relationship.

"They really pushing the black toxic couple agenda w glorilla n moneybag song…," an unimpressed fan declared.

"I was thinking when did rap change, because I dont understand it, not at all. This is not me, let me put that NAS back on so I can chill. Guess Im aged out of rap," criticized one person.

Moneybagg Yo's "On Wat U On" follows his previous track "Quickie," which he dropped back in December of 2022.

Check Out the Lyrics to Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla's New Song "On Wat U On" Below

INTRO (GloRilla):

(Turn me up YC)

GloRilla, woo

On the gang, hey

(SkyDiddy)

CHORUS (Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla):

Fuck my ho, fuck that bitch

I don't give a fuck 'bout none of this shit

Leave me 'lone, don't text my phone

It is what it is, I'm on what you on

Fuck my nigga, he ain't shit

Boy ain't good for nothin' but dick

Flodgin' like you with yo' niggas

Pussy boy, you with that bitch (What?)

BRIDGE (Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla):

Askin' me 'bout bitches in the city that she think I'm fuckin'

Look dead in her eyes before I lie, I'd rather tell her nothin'

Oh, so you ain't got shit to say now, huh? Dumb ass

I rather tell her nothin', smirkin' in her face

What the fuck funny? Didn't I say change the subject?

VERSE 1 (Moneybagg Yo):

Let me know right now (What?), if there ain't no future us (Why?)

'Cause, one, too close to zero, got to keep somethin' on tuck (Shh)

She like, "Ew, you do too much" (So?)

I replied, "You don't do enough" (Ho)

Even when we be into it, I can still pull up and fuck (Uh)

Walkin' straight up out the house, you say I never hug and kiss you

Tryna see me every weekend (Why?), damn, I need space to miss you

Know I love you, bae, our problems go away when my dick in you

When I call myself tryna do shit right, here go another issue (Man)

CHORUS (Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla):

Fuck my ho, fuck that bitch

I don't give a fuck 'bout none of this shit

Leave me 'lone, don't text my phone

It is what it is, I'm on what you on

Fuck my nigga, he ain't shit

Boy ain't good for nothin' but dick

Flodgin' like you with yo' niggas

Pussy boy, you with that bitch

VERSE 2 (GloRilla):

All that tellin' folks I'm crazy, tell 'em how you got me fucked up

Yo' mama ain't got no daughters, boy you ain't them bitches brothers (The fuck?)

Then you told me you that knew the bitch, but you ain't say you fucked her (Hm)

Ol' cheatin' ass, toxic ass, good dick muthafucka (Hate yo' ass)

With my man today (Hmm), back outside tomorrow (Yeah)

I be done with him today then be at his house tomorrow

I be bustin' out the windows, got 'em switchin' up his cars

He won't find shit in my phone but them lil' pictures of his card

Constantly bringin' up my ex and shit, he must want me to go back (Huh?)

I could really pop my shit for real, but I don't think he know that (Can't know that)

Cut that nigga off for good to show him that I'm on that

And he'll never, ever, ever, ever get his ho back (On gang)

CHORUS (Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla):

Fuck my ho, fuck that bitch

I don't give a fuck 'bout none of this shit

Leave me 'lone, don't text my phone

It is what it is, I'm on what you on

Fuck my nigga, he ain't shit

Boy ain't good for nothin' but dick

Flodgin' like you with yo' niggas

Pussy boy, you with that bitch

Fuck my ho, fuck that bitch

I don't give a fuck 'bout none of this shit

Leave me 'lone, don't text my phone

It is what it is, I'm on what you on

Fuck my nigga, he ain't shit

Boy ain't good for nothin' but dick

Flodgin' like you with yo' niggas

Pussy boy, you with that bitch