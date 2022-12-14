GloRilla Says She Tells Her Man to Ejaculate on Her Food

UPDATE (Dec. 14):

GloRilla appears to have reacted to the viral video of her sexual revelation on Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast. On Wednesday (Dec, 14), the Memphis rapper tweeted: "I was just playing" along with multiple crying laughing emojis.

GloRilla divulged a kinky secret during her recent appearance on Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast, telling the world she tells her significant other to ejaculate in her food.

On Tuesday (Dec. 13), Angela Yee premiered the new episode of her pod, which featured the "Tomorrow 2" rapper. During the show, which typically revolves around sexual topics, Glo was asked about her wildest bedroom antics

"I do some shit that y'all never heard of," GloRilla confessed around the 44:20 mark of the interview. "It's gone sound corny."

GloRilla was hesitant to reveal her secret but did so at the urging of the show's hosts.

"OK, so y'all drink nut, right?" GloRilla asked the women on the pod. "This so corny to me, oh my god. It's some weird shit. Say, we just got done eating, right. Then we have sex right after [that]. And it's some food, Ima still eat it. So, if he finna nut, I'm like, 'Nut on my food Ima eat it.' I'm like, 'Put some on my fries real quick, I'ma eat it,'" she added before laughing hysterically.

"It's like dressing," Yee opined.

"I be doing some crazy shit," GloRilla added. "I just try shit."

Glo has had a meteoric rise to fame in 2022, even earning a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Performance for her breakout hit "F.N.F. (Let's Go)." A video showing GloRilla working the drive-thru at a fast-food restaurant before her rap career took off recently went viral.

