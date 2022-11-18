Beyonce’s Third Renaissance Act Is a Jay-Z Collaboration – Report

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are reportedly dropping another collab project as the third act of her Renaissance album.

News of the joint project was reported on Thursday night (Nov. 17), by New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan who shared the information via Twitter, as turmoil continues to surround the transitioning social media app.

"Before Twitter goes down, instead of making you follow me somewhere else, I'll just tell you what I've heard about the other 2 acts of Beyonce's 3-part 'Renaissance' project (2nd act is an acoustic album, 3rd act is a collaboration with Jay-Z)," Buchanan shared in his most recent tweet.

Over the summer, Bey confirmed Renaissance was a a three-part album recorded over three years in the midst of the pandemic.

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world," she wrote in a note on her website. "It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment, a place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration."

This would not be the first full-length collab from the musical power couple who released the album Everything Is Love in June of 2018 as The Carters. It included the hit single "Apeshit."

XXL has reached out to Jay-Z's camp and Beyoncé's team for comment.

Beyoncé is coming off nine 2023 Grammy nominations including Album of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Album.