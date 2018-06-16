After constant rumors of a collaboration project, Jay-Z and his wife Beyoncé have dropped off a joint album. On Saturday (June 16), the power couple unloaded Everything Is Love, a nine-track project that arrives in the midst of the pair's On the Run II Tour.

The dynamic duo debuted the album live onstage during their On The Run Tour in London Saturday.

The project is currently streaming exclusively on Tidal. If you don't have Tidal, you can still enjoy Jay and Bey's new music video for "Apeshit" below—the credit for the visual lists the pair as The Carters.

In the Ricky Saiz-directed video, Hov and Bey take over The Louvre in Paris, donning high fashion looks in front of the museum's most famous art pieces: the Mona Lisa, Venus De Milo and Great Sphinx of Tanis. The song, which is from their new album, seems to features Quavo's adlibs, though the rapper isn't listed as a feature artist on the tracklist.

While the project hasn't been out long, it's been around plenty long enough for fans to make known their opinions on the unexpected opus. Thus far, folks have noted Hova's sharp writing and some hardbody bars from Bey. They've also noted that The Carters’ track, "713," interpolates the hook from Dr. Dre's 1999 classic, "Still Dre." Hov famously wrote that particular track nearly 20 years ago. On that same song, Hov also quotes some lyrics from Common's "The Light." Clearly, this LP is very much for the culture.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Everything Is Love Tracklist

1. “Summer” (produced by Cool & Dre, Beyoncé and Jay-Z)

2. “Apeshit” (produced by Pharrell, Beyoncé and Jay-Z)

3. “Boss” (produced by Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II, Derek Dixie, MeLo-X, Mike Dean, Jay-Z and Beyoncé)

4. “Nice” (produced by Pharrell)

5. “713” (produced by Cool & Dre and 808-Ray)

6. “Friends” (produced by Boi-1da, NAV, Jahaan Sweet and Sevn Thomas)

7. “Heard About Us” (produced by Jahaan Sweet, Vinylz, !llmind and Boi-1da)

8. “Black Effect” (produced by Cool & Dre)

9. “LoveHappy” (produced by David Andrew Sitek)

Tidal Tidal loading...

See 60 Hip-Hop Albums Turning 20 in 2018