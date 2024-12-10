Jay-Z Shows Up on Red Carpet to Support Blue Ivy at Mufasa The Lion King Premiere

Jay-Z was on hand to celebrate the premiere of the new film Mufasa: The Lion King starring his wife Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy.

Jay-Z Pops Out at Mufasa: The Lion King Premiere

On Monday night (Dec. 9), the world premiere of the new animated musical drama was hosted at Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Calif. Hov was in the building rooting on his 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, who took on her first acting role for the film by voicing the character of Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala. Childish Gambino is the voice of Simba while Beyoncé voices Nala.

Jigga posed for photos with his family on the red carpet of the event and cheered on Blue and she soaked in her big moment. The film, which was directed by Barry Jenkins, debuts in theaters on Dec. 20.

Jay-Z's First Public Appearance Since Alleged Rape Lawsuit

This is Jay-Z's first public appearance since news broke that he was being sued for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl along with Diddy in 2000 in a lawsuit refiled on Sunday (Dec. 8). Jay has vigorously denied the accusations in a statement released to XXL. He has also reportedly filed a countersuit against his accuser's attorney Tony Buzbee.

"My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a 'lawyer' named Tony Buzbee," the statement reads in part. "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!"

Check out Jay-Z supporting Blue Ivy at the Mufasa: The Lion King premiere below.

Watch Jay-Z Rooting on His Daughter Blue Ivy at the Mufasa: The Lion King Premiere