Jay-Z is being accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000. A refiled civil lawsuit names Hov along with Diddy as defendants taking part in the crime.

Jay-Z Sued for Rape of Teen Girl

On Sunday evening (Dec. 8), NBC News reported that Texas-based lawyer Tony Buzbee refiled a lawsuit today that was originally against Diddy to additionally include Jay-Z. The federal lawsuit was initially filed in October in the Southern District of New York. Diddy, who is currently incarcerated after being arrested in September for multiple sex crimes, was included as the sole defendant at first.

The accuser in the refiled lawsuit remains anonymous and her identity is intentionally concealed by being referred to as "Jane Doe." Doe claims that in 2000, when she was 13, she was raped by Jay-Z and Diddy at a house party after the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. The lawsuit is filed under New York's Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act. The alleged victim is seeking unspecified damages.

Upon news of the refiled lawsuit, Tony Buzbee limited his statement to XXL to the following: "The pleading speaks for itself. This is a very serious matter that will be litigated in court." Buzbee has filed several lawsuits on behalf of alleged victims who accuse Diddy of rape and other crimes.

Jay-Z released a statement to XXL regarding the rape accusation and what he calls a "blackmail attempt." He takes aim at Buzbee's "theatrics," refers to the lawyers as a "deplorable human," describes the rape allegations as "heinous" and details how he will have to address the claims with his children.

My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a 'lawyer' named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!! These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case. This lawyer, who I have done a bit of research on, seems to have a pattern of these type of theatrics! I have no idea how you have come to be such a deplorable human Mr. Buzbee, but I promise you I have seen your kind many times over. I’m more than prepared to deal with your type. You claim to be a marine?! Marines are known for their valor, you have neither honor nor dignity. My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit. My heart and support goes out to true victims in the world, who have to watch how their life story is dressed in costume for profitability by this ambulance chaser in a cheap suit. You have made a terrible error in judgement thinking that all “celebrities” are the same. I’m not from your world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain. Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable. I look forward to showing you just how different I am.

Diddy's team also released a statement to XXL:

"This amended complaint and the recent extortion lawsuit against Mr. Buzbee exposes his barrage of lawsuits against Mr. Combs for what they are: shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr. Combs. As his legal team has said before, Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor."

Details in Lawsuit of Alleged Rape Jay-Z Was Involved In

The accuser goes into detail about what happened on the night she claims Jay-Z and Diddy raped her in 2000. The lawsuit reportedly says the woman arrived at Radio City Music Hall where the VMAs were being held in New York City, but she didn't have a ticket to attend. In order to try to gain access to the event, she approached limousine drivers that could possibly help her get into the show or go to an after-party.

One driver told her that he worked for Diddy and that she "fit what Diddy was looking for," according to the lawsuit. She eventually went to a home that the driver took her to and signed a document she thought was a nondisclosure agreement before entering the party. Marijuana and cocaine were present at the residence, where many celebrities were in attendance. She was allegedly offered a drink that made her feel "woozy, lightheaded and felt [like] she needed to lie down." The alleged victim went into a room to rest and later on, she claims Diddy and Jay-Z entered the room. "You are ready to party!" Diddy allegedly said.

Jane Doe alleges that Jay-Z removed her clothes and raped her while Diddy and an unnamed woman who was reportedly a celebrity watched. Diddy is also accused of raping Doe while in the presence of Jay-Z and the woman celebrity. Doe claims she hit Diddy on the neck to stop him from making her perform oral sex on him. The alleged assault ended, she left the home, made her way to a gas station and called her father.

