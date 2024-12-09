Here Are the Lawsuit Details Jay-Z and Diddy Are Accused of in Alleged Rape of 13-Year-Old Girl

The latest lawsuit filed against Diddy also includes claims that Jay-Z and Puff raped a 13-year-old girl in 2000. Initially filed in October, the suit was refiled to include Jigga on Dec. 8. It's the newest in a laundry list of lawsuits filed against Diddy in the past year but the first time another huge hip-hop celebrity has been implicated in Diddy's alleged crimes. Here are the shocking details of the allegations against Diddy and Hov.

The Allegations:

On Sept. 7, 2000, the alleged victim, who has filed the lawsuit under Jane Doe, claims she attended the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Sans a ticket to get into the event, the accuser claims she approached several limousine drivers and attempted to talk her way into the event.

She eventually spoke to a driver who claimed he worked for Diddy who told her the mogul liked young girls and she "fit what Diddy was looking for." He invited her to an afterparty. After the award show, the driver returned to pick Jane Doe up and take her to the afterparty.

The accuser claims she was made to sign a non-disclosure agreement upon arriving at the party.

The plaintiff claims she witnessed widespread drug use at the party including marijuana and cocaine. She was handed a drink by a member of the wait staff that made her woozy.

The accuser found an empty room to lie down in. Soon after, Diddy, Jay-Z and "Celebrity B" entered the room. "Celebrity B" is being used to conceal a woman celebrity's identity.

Diddy aggressively approached the teen and asked her if she was "ready to party" and threw her against a wall and then onto the bed.

Jay-Z then allegedly raped the teen while Diddy and "Celebrity B" watched.

Afterward, Diddy attempted to force oral sex on the teen but she fought back.

The accuser grabbed her clothes and ran from the residence, eventually getting to a gas station where she called her father who picked her up shortly before dawn.

The latest lawsuit was filed by The Buzbee Law Firm who has filed dozens of lawsuits against Diddy on behalf of accusers in the last few months. The firm claims to more than 100 people in line who plan to sue the embattled media mogul.

Jay-Z and Diddy Respond to Allegations

Jay-Z has released a statement to XXL vigorously denying the claims.

"My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a 'lawyer' named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!! These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case. This lawyer, who I have done a bit of research on, seems to have a pattern of these type of theatrics! I have no idea how you have come to be such a deplorable human Mr. Buzbee, but I promise you I have seen your kind many times over. I’m more than prepared to deal with your type. You claim to be a marine?! Marines are known for their valor, you have neither honor nor dignity. My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit. My heart and support goes out to true victims in the world, who have to watch how their life story is dressed in costume for profitability by this ambulance chaser in a cheap suit. You have made a terrible error in judgement thinking that all 'celebrities' are the same. I’m not from your world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain. Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable. I look forward to showing you just how different I am."

Apparently Jay-Z filed a countersuit toward Tony Buzbee after the music mogul was sent a demand letter from the attorney before the refiled civil suit was made naming Hov. Jay-Z declined to resolve the matter out of court, which would have likely meant he would pay money to the alleged victim if that would've taken place.

Diddy's team also released a statement to XXL:

"This amended complaint and the recent extortion lawsuit against Mr. Buzbee exposes his barrage of lawsuits against Mr. Combs for what they are: shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr. Combs. As his legal team has said before, Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor."

Diddy is now facing over 30 civil lawsuits in addition to his criminal case, which is set to go to trial on May, 5, 2025.