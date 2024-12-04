There’s a $2,000 Jay-Z Book Being Sold Right Now

A $2,000 Jay-Z book is being sold online.

On Dec. 1, Assouline Publishing debuted two versions of a new Jigga book titled The Book Hov: A Tribute to Jay-Z. The standard version costs $120. In addition to containing nearly 700 images, the eight-chapter book includes "in-depth essays on each chapter’s theme, contextualizing the icon’s achievements and impact on culture."

There is also a pricier edition. Costing $2,000, the "Ultimate" version comes in a 3D clamshell presentation case. The upgraded version also comes with white gloves and a signature canvas tote bag.

The new book commemorates the Book of Hov exhibition that was hosted at the Brooklyn Public Library from July to December of 2023. The exhibit featured thousands of the Brooklyn rap icon's archived belongings including original recording masters, never-before-seen photos, clothing worn on stage, awards as well as videos and artifacts from every facet of Jay-Z’s professional career. The installation reportedly drew over 600,000 visitors, making it one of the largest public installations in American history.

Book of Hov Auction Item Sparks Album Rumors

Last November, Jay-Z put up an item for auction to commemorate his Book of Hov exhibition. The Jay-Z-autographed briefcase contained 14 limited-edition metallic library cards, 13 of which featured the album covers to Jigga's albums. The 14th card simply read Book of Hov, which sparked speculation that a new Jigga album was coming soon titled Book of Hov. However, the rumors turned out to be false. Jay-Z's most recent album, 4:44, came out in 2017. Despite the long hiatus, Hov insists he is not retired.