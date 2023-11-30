There’s a New Jay-Z Auction for The Book of Hov and It Has No Empty Album Slot

A new auction item in partnership with Jay-Z's The Book of Hov collection is sparking speculation that a new album is on the way.

Jay-Z Special Case for Auction Fuels New Album Speculation

On Wednesday (Nov. 29), TMZ reported that a special auction is leading to speculation there is a new Hov project coming. Jay-Z's Book of Hov tribute exhibition at the Brooklyn Public Library ends on Dec. 4. However, one item in partnership with the collection is currently up for auction and has sparked the belief about an upcoming project. Famed auction house Christie's currently has a Jay-Z-autographed case up for bid that contains 14 limited-edition metallic library cards, 13 of which feature the album covers to Jigga's albums.

The 14th card has a slot that is blue and features the words "The Book of Hov," which has opened the door for people to hypothesize Jay's new album could be in the works. However, according to the item description, the 14th card commemorates the conjunction with The Book of Hov library tribute and does not signify a new album.

As of press time, the case has 55 bids, with the highest being $24,000. There are five more days left in the auction.

XXL has reached out to Jay-Z's team for comment.

Will Jay-Z Record New Album?

While it's been six years since Jay-Z's last album, 4:44, he has not totally closed the door on releasing new music. During an interview with Kevin Hart last July, Jigga said he never retired from rap.

"Nah, I tried [retirement]. I'm terrible at that," Jay said, referencing the time when he claimed he was getting out of the rap game following the release of The Black Album in 2003. "I just needed a break ... I was really burnt out at that time. I was releasing an album every year ... I just looked up one day and I was like, 'I'm tired.' I'd never been on vacation until, say, 2000, my whole life."

"I don’t know what happens next," he added. "I’m not actively making music or making an album or have plans to make an album, but I never want to say that I’m retired. It’s a gift, and who am I to shut it off? It's open to whatever. And it may have a different form or interpretation. Maybe it’s not an album, maybe it is. I have no idea, but I’m just going to leave it open."

See the Jay-Z-signed case that has fueled speculation a new album is coming below.

Jay-Z Signed Briefcase Featuring Limited Edition Library Cards

Jay-Z album case for auction. Christies loading...