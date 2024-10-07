Drake Calls Out Fake Friends and Adds Beyoncé Into the Mix

Drake calls out fake friends during a recent concert and adds a Beyoncé song to the mix to drive home his point.

Drake Addresses Fake Friends

On Sunday (Oct. 6), Drizzy was a special guest at broadcaster Tyrone Edward’s party at Nostalgia in Toronto where he brought out R&B singer Mario. However, during a break in the action, The Boy made a point to address fake friends.

"My real friends are definitely in the building," Drake told the packed crowd. "But I'm gonna tell you, you're gonna come to a point in life where people you thought were friends or people you thought were close to you, they gon' switch up. They might try to move phony with you. They might stab you in the back. They might do a lot of things."

He continued: "You'll come to the realization, wherever you are at in life, you've probably been there and you'll be there again. That's how life is. Sometimes, it's you and you alone by yourself. Sometimes it's you alone with your thoughts."

Following his brief rant, the DJ immediately played Beyoncé's 2003 hit "Me Myself and I."

Drake Against the World

Earlier this year, Drake's frayed relationships with multiple former collaborators came to light as his beef with Future, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd and more went public in the middle of the Kendrick Lamar rap battle. Drake addressed everything on the diss track "Push Ups" before placing his focus on K-Dot. Things have since died down but clearly Drake still feels some type of way.

Check out Drake addressing fake friends below.

Watch Drake Address Fake Friends and Add Beyoncé Into the Mix

https://www.instagram.com/capitalcityhiphop/reel/DAyraBCxMcn/