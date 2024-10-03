People Can Dress Up as BBL Drizzy With This Drake-Inspired Halloween Costume

The beef that had Drake going up against Rick Ross and Metro Boomin this year has inspired a Halloween costume. People can dress up as BBL Drizzy now.

BBL Drizzy Costume Just in Time for Halloween

This week (Oct. 3), a Drake-inspired Halloween costume from Fashion Nova began making its rounds on social media. Nova Men is currently selling a BBL Booty Butt Pad Costume Accessory in the color nude. While the pad itself has no connection to Drake, the photos the brand uses to display the final look as BBL Drizzy does.

On the website, two images show a Drake look-alike dressed very similarly to how the rapper appears in his "8am in Charlotte" music video. The ad for the costume features a male model wearing his hair out with colorful clips decorating it just like Drake does in the video. The model also rocks a Papi hoodie and the costume pad in his pants. Any Drake fan knows he goes by the nickname Champagne Papi. The price to pay for the BBL Drizzy-inspired pad: $23.99. The rest of the costume is sold separately.

As the Drake and Kendrick Lamar rap battle began to heat up this past March, Rick Ross and Metro Boomin entered the feud for their own reasons. In April, Drake mentioned both Ross and Metro on the K-Dot diss track "Push Ups." In turn, Ross fired back at Drake with the insulting name "BBL Drizzy," and claimed the Toronto MC underwent plastic surgery. Then Metro created a disstrumental titled "BBL Drizzy" and offered $10,000 to the artist who dropped the best lyrics over the beat he produced.

Take a look at the Drake-inspired BBL Halloween costume below.

See the BBL Booty Butt Pad to Make a BBL Drizzy Halloween Costume