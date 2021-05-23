Lil Nas X Splits His Pants While Performing on Saturday Night Live

Lil Nas X let it all hang out during his debut on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

On Saturday (May 22), the "Old Town Road" artist was the musical guest on the long-running sketch comedy show, on which he performed his two latest singles: "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" and "Sun Goes Down." During his sexually-charged rendition of "Montero," which included several male dancers and Lil Nas X himself performing on a pole, the Atlanta rhymer's pants split mid-performance.

Right before the awkward moment, Lil Nas X is shown gyrating on the pole. He spins around and grabs his crotch with a very surprised look on his face. He continues to perform, holding himself for the duration of the set.

Shortly after the show, the rhymer hopped on social media to comment on the embarrassing incident. "NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV," Nas X tweeted. "OMFG NO."

He added, "I wanted to do my pole routine so bad this what i get lmaoo...I know i do a lot of planned shit but ripping my pants on live television is not one of them...At first i was afraid to even perform. then we rehearsed for 2 weeks, then all of the dancers got removed because one had covid and new ones had to learn the routine in 24 hours, and then i ended up ripping my pants and couldn’t finish. everything happens for a reason tho lol."

Lil Nas X later posted a clip of the incident on Instagram, laughing at the blooper.

Lil Nas X's appearance on Saturday Night Live this week comes a month after the show made a skit that featured an actor impersonating Nas X twerking on God, in response to the outcry about Nas X twerking on the Devil in his "Montero" video.

"Montero" currently sits at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 after debuting at No. 1.

