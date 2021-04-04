Lil Nas X's controversial "Montero (Call My by Your Name)" video got the parody treatment on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live and the Georgia artist has something to say about it.

On April 3, SNL decided to get in on the viral movement that has surrounded the "Old Town Road" rhymer's latest visual, which features an abundance of satanic imagery as well as a scene that shows X twerking on Satan before killing the Devil. In the SNL clip, actor Chris Redd plays Lil Nas X and appears on a faux talk show hosted by an actress who is supposed to be Britney Spears.

After Chris Redd as Lil Nas X briefly talks about the backlash he received for the music video and recent sneaker collaboration with MSCHF, which features satanic iconography, Redd surmises why people are really upset. "Because they are close-minded idiots," fake Lil Nas X opines. "People are afraid of me because I'm different. But really, I'm just your typical gay, rap, country, Black, sneaker entrepreneur. I put my pants on like everyone else, one assless chap at a time."

Speaking specifically about the scene in which Nas X twerks on Satan in the video, Chris Redd as the rapper urged his detractors not to overreact. "You know that wasn't the real Satan, right?" Redd as Nas X noted. "It was a dude in a Halloween Devil costume, because the real Satan doesn't do, like, music videos. So, maybe chill."

Later, Chris Redd as Lil Nas X evens the score by twerking on a fake God. "Can I again remind people that that was not the real God," Redd says when he's done. "That was just my friend, Gary."

Shortly after the episode aired, Lil Nas X shared his thoughts about the spoof via Twitter. "snl going to hell," he presumably sarcastically tweeted.

Lil Nas X has been catching hell, pun intended, since the release of the music video for his new single, "Montero," from multiple angles including religious folks and rappers alike. Joyner Lucas called out Lil Nas X after the video went viral. Nike is suing MSCHF because their Satan-designed sneaker is a copy of the shoe giant's Air Max 97 and also features the company's trademark Swoosh.

These Tone-Deaf Hip-Hop Moments Prove Rappers Can Get Hit With Serious Backlash