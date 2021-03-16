Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ Lyrics

Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" had an impressive run in 2019, breaking unthinkable Billboard Hot 100 records. The track, which arrived via Columbia Records in December of 2018, debuted at No. 83 in March of 2019. However, it wasn't long before "Old Town Road" snagged the top spot on the chart in April of 2019, and remained there for 19 consecutive weeks. You read that right, 19 weeks.

"Old Town Road" was remixed several times as well, with the first alternate version featuring country music legend Billy Ray Cyrus. In August of 2019, Lil Nas X's Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping reign came to an abrupt end after he was bested by Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy." Nas X's undeniable hit was pushed to the No. 2 spot.

Check out the lyrics to the original version of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" below.

INTRO

Yeah, I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road

I'm gonna ride ’til I can't no more

I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road

I'm gonna ride ’til I can't no more

(Kio, Kio)

VERSE

I got the horses in the back

Horse tack is attached

Hat is matte black

Got the boots that's black to match

Ridin' on a horse, ha

You can whip your Porsche

I been in the valley

You ain't been up off that porch, now

CHORUS

Can't nobody tell me nothin'

You can't tell me nothin'

Can't nobody tell me nothin'

You can't tell me nothin'

VERSE

Ridin' on a tractor

Lean all in my bladder

Cheated on my baby

You can go and ask her

My life is a movie

Bull ridin' and boobies

Cowboy hat from Gucci

Wrangler on my booty

CHORUS

Can't nobody tell me nothin'

You can't tell me nothin'

Can't nobody tell me nothin'

You can't tell me nothin'

OUTRO

Yeah, I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road

I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more

I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road

I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more

I got the hor-

Scroll down to watch the video for "Old Town Road" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus as well.

