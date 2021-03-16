Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ Lyrics
Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" had an impressive run in 2019, breaking unthinkable Billboard Hot 100 records. The track, which arrived via Columbia Records in December of 2018, debuted at No. 83 in March of 2019. However, it wasn't long before "Old Town Road" snagged the top spot on the chart in April of 2019, and remained there for 19 consecutive weeks. You read that right, 19 weeks.
"Old Town Road" was remixed several times as well, with the first alternate version featuring country music legend Billy Ray Cyrus. In August of 2019, Lil Nas X's Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping reign came to an abrupt end after he was bested by Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy." Nas X's undeniable hit was pushed to the No. 2 spot.
Check out the lyrics to the original version of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" below.
INTRO
Yeah, I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road
I'm gonna ride ’til I can't no more
I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road
I'm gonna ride ’til I can't no more
(Kio, Kio)
VERSE
I got the horses in the back
Horse tack is attached
Hat is matte black
Got the boots that's black to match
Ridin' on a horse, ha
You can whip your Porsche
I been in the valley
You ain't been up off that porch, now
CHORUS
Can't nobody tell me nothin'
You can't tell me nothin'
Can't nobody tell me nothin'
You can't tell me nothin'
VERSE
Ridin' on a tractor
Lean all in my bladder
Cheated on my baby
You can go and ask her
My life is a movie
Bull ridin' and boobies
Cowboy hat from Gucci
Wrangler on my booty
CHORUS
Can't nobody tell me nothin'
You can't tell me nothin'
Can't nobody tell me nothin'
You can't tell me nothin'
OUTRO
Yeah, I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road
I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more
I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road
I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more
I got the hor-
Scroll down to watch the video for "Old Town Road" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus as well.
