Travis Scott and Meek Mill Get Into Argument at Hamptons Party – Report

Looks like while a number of rappers and A-list celebs attended Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin's all-white party in the Hamptons, N.Y. over the Fourth of July weekend, so did Meek Mill and Travis Scott, and things reportedly became tense between the two artists.

According to a report from Page Six on Wednesday (July 7), Meek and La Flame got into a verbal dispute on Sunday (July 4) at the event thrown by Rubin, a close friend of Meek's. The former XXL Freshmen were supposedly pulled away from one another before the situation escalated and turned physical.

The outlet additionally claims that Meek Milly was particularly irate and could be heard yelling at the Houston native, even after Travis had walked away from the scene.

The origin of the feud isn't confirmed at the moment, but there is reportedly video footage of the verbal exchange. This footage doesn't seem to have made its way on the internet as of reporting time.

The incident supposedly happened around 1 a.m. and resulted in the party coming to an end.

Not only were Meek and Travis Scott in attendance, but Jay-Z, Quavo, Lil Baby, who performed, the City Girls and many more attended Mike Rubin's event as well.

Meek and the Cactus Jack Records founder haven't feuded in the past. However, the Philly rhymer has been at odds with other rap peers over the years including 6ix9ine and Drake. Meek and Drizzy Drake, however, mended fences in 2018, after exchanging ominous diss records years prior.

XXL has reached out to reps for Meek Mill and Travis Scott for a comment on this matter.

See Wild Rap Beefs That'll Probably Never Be Resolved

