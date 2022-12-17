Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Bodyguard Has Gone ‘Missing’ Before His Scheduled Testimony at Tory Lanez Trial

Megan Thee Stallion's former bodyguard has reportedly gone missing before his scheduled testimony at Tory Lanez's trial yesterday.

Megan Thee Stallion's lawyer, Alex Spiro, has confirmed with XXL on Saturday (Dec. 17) that the Houston rapper's ex-bodyguard, Justin Edison, was expected to testify on Friday (Dec. 16) at trial but didn't show up.

The veteran attorney also confirmed statements he made to The Shade Room about Edison's absence before his scheduled court appearance and that the Los Angeles Police Department are investigating his whereabouts.

"We recently learned that Justin Edison went missing right before he was scheduled to appear in court," he told the gossip website. "The LAPD is currently looking into his disappearance, and welcome any information about his whereabouts."

Edison is the person who prosecutors say Megan's former assistant, Kelsey Nicole Harris, sent a text to on the night of the July shooting that read, "Help," followed by "Tory shot Meg. 911."

Meanwhile, LAPD reportedly has told TMZ they don't have a missing persons case open for Justin Edison. However, that doesn't mean his whereabouts are not a concern. At this point, Edison's alleged disappearance isn't a top priority for police...as of yet.

This latest news comes after jurors heard an 80-minute recording on Friday of Megan's former assistant, Kelsey Harris, talking to prosecutors back in September about the July 2020 altercation in which Megan got shot.

According to Law and Crime senior reporter Meghann Cuniff, who's been covering the trial since day one, Harris said in the video interview that she saw Tory shoot Megan after a heated argument in their SUV.

"Kelsey tells prosecutors about Tory saying something about Meg needing to tell her the truth, and Kelsey was confused," tweeted Cuniff. "She tells prosecutors that Meg said something like, Kelsey don't listen, he's trying to make you mad."

"Next thing you know, the arguing began with Tory and Meg," added Cuniff. "Tory called Meg bitches and hoes, and Kelsey told prosecutors, 'I stepped in and I said, you know, you're not going to talk to my friend like that.'"

Harris reportedly told prosecutors that Megan and Tory were having a dissing match in the car before things violently escalated. "I can't remember what he was telling her, but they just started hitting each other with their careers as an artist," said Harris in the interview according to Cuniff.

As for the shooting, Harris reportedly gave a blow-by-blow description of how Megan was eventually shot.

"Kelsey describes Meg getting out of the Escalade and she describes Tory shooting in detail," reports Cuniff. "She says she turned at the sound of the 2nd or 3rd gunshot and saw Tory on the right front passenger side, 'shooting over the door.'"

"Asked if it was in Meg's direction, Kelsey said, 'Definitely in her direction, yeah, definitely in her direction,'" Cuniff wrote. "She described fearing for her life as Tory pulled on her hair and neck "because it was really hard." Kelsey is doing all the talking - the DAs barely say anything."

Elsewhere in the trial, jurors also heard testimony from a DNA expert who said that Tory's DNA on the gun magazine was inconclusive he but said that he would have expected it to be conclusive for someone who fired five times.

The trial will resume on Monday (Dec. 19) at 10:30 a.m. in Los Angeles with testimony expected to end on Tuesday.