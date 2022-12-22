Candace Owens Defends Megan Thee Stallion Amid Tory Lanez Trial

Conservative speaker Candace Owens is coming to Megan Thee Stallion's defense in the midst of Tory Lanez's trial for allegedly shooting the Houston rapper back in the summer of 2020.

On Wednesday (Dec. 21), Candace Owens weighed in on the situation in a segment of her podcast, which she shared on social media. In the clip, she called out the no-snitching code and slammed Tory Lanez.

"What is playing out with Megan Thee Stallion in her real life, not in just her performance life, is one of the most hideous things I've ever seen," Owens opined. "The fact that the person that's behind that has not been canceled is incredible to me."

After laying out an account of the night Megan Thee Stallion was shot, Owens continued, "Now, I know we live in a world where violence is our words and silence is violence. This is real violence. This is real physical violence. The worst kind of violence that you can ever imagine between a man and a woman. You are talking about someone who just shot a person."

"So what happens next?" Candace Owens added. "Well there’s a lot of speculation, articles ran, people didn’t know what happened, but I’ll tell you what happened online. Megan was mocked by women and men alike, particularly in Black culture. They couldn’t believe that this situation happened, they think it’s funny maybe that she got shot in the foot and had to get surgery performed. You’re not seeing a whole bunch of people that are calling Tory Lanez out for this violence. No."

Owens added, "This woman is a victim. Something happened in that car. I don’t think she shot herself in the foot and decided to go to the hospital, but it’s amazing what then transpired right because of this let’s call 'no snitching culture.'"

She captioned the post: "Megan Thee Stallion has credibly accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot. She turned down hush money and has been stabbed in the back by her friends. Instead of getting showered with support, Megan was mocked. I can't imagine what it would be like to be in her position."

Tory Lanez is currently awaiting his fate as to whether he will be found guilty of the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, which occurred on July 12, 2020. After over a week of testimony, the jury began deliberations on Thursday (Dec. 22). Tory Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion following an argument that also involved her former assistant and best friend Kelsey Harris.

Both women testified during the trial. However, Harris recanted on her previous statements pinning Tory Lanez as the shooter. Tory Lanez declined to get on the stand and give his account of the night in question. The case has been a polarizing one in the hip-hop community.

