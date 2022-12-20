Joe Budden Claims He’s Seen Megan Thee Stallion Do ‘Horrible Things’ to Great People

Joe Budden is the latest celebrity to offer his thoughts on the ongoing Tory Lanez trial. On a recent episode of his podcast, Joe claims he's seen Megan Thee Stallion do "horrible Things" to great people.

On episode 587 of The Joe Budden Podcast, which premiered on Sunday (Dec. 18) on YouTube, Joe and his co-hosts, Lamar "Ice" Burney and Antwan "Ish" Marby, were discussing the backlash they received for their opinionated views about Megan Thee Stallion on last episode (586) with guest DJ Akademiks. That's when Joe had to explain why he said "I don't like the girl"—meaning Megan—during their last discussion on the show.

"Personally, I've seen this woman do horrible things to some really great people that I have a long-standing relationship with here in this industry," he stated at the 19:22 mark in the video below. "So I'm biased. You can’t just treat my friends, and people I fuck with, and people I’ve seen in this game for 15 years a certain way."

Joe insisted that his disdain for Megan had nothing to do with her involvement in the Tory Lanez trial.

"I want to be clear, I don't know her as a person; she could be amazing," he said. "But there's a lot to deal with when you sign and a lot happens fast."

The Tory Lanez trial officially began last week with testimonies possibly continuing until Wednesday (Dec. 21). On Tuesday (Dec. 20), it was Tory’s defense turn to call witnesses to the stand. Among them is a neighbor named Sean Kelly who apparently witnessed the altercation between Tory and Meg from afar.

Among the trial highlights include Megan's former friend Kelsey Harris refusing to answer any question about Tory's involvement in the July 2020 shooting, despite reportedly being granted immunity by the prosecution. Harris also denied seeing Tory shoot Megan.

Watch The Joe Budden Podcast Discuss the Tory Lanez Trial Below