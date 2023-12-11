Rick Ross Offers 50 Cent $2 Million for the Catalogs of Lloyd Banks, Young Buck and Tony Yayo Plus G-Unit’s Beg for Mercy

Rick Ross has offered 50 Cent a whopping $2 million to buy Lloyd Banks, Young Buck and Tony Yayo's catalogs, plus the G-Unit album Beg For Mercy.

Rick Ross Offers 50 Cent $2 Million for G-Unit's Catalogs

On Monday (Dec. 11), Ricky Rozay hopped on his Instagram Story with a message for his archnemesis 50 Cent. However, instead of his usual bouts of antagonization, Rick Ross came with a business offer.

"It's the biggest boss Ricky Rozay and I got a business offer for the Diabolical Genius," Ross said, referring to 50. "I read yesterday that Young Buck's catalog is worth $725K for the entire catalog, cool. I can only assume that Lloyd Banks is worth about the same. So I say, let's make it and keep it simple. Throw Tony Yayo in there and I'll give you 1.5. Let's say you plug—I don't need the entire G-Unit catalog—but Beg For Mercy. Let's keep it simple I'll give you another $500K for the masters of that."

He went on to say, "Let me know, Diabolical Genius. Let me know if you want the wire or if you just want the watch and the pinky ring, it's the same thing. You let me know."

50 Cent has yet to respond to the offer.

Read More: 50 Cent Says He Wants to Buy Revolt After Diddy Steps Down

50 Cent Appears to Insult Rick Ross and Meek Mill For Low Album Sales

The proposal from Rozay comes shortly after 50 Cent seemed to insult Ross and Meek Mill for the low sales of their joint album, Too Good to Be True.

On Dec. 4, 50 Cent posted a recap video from his The Final Lap Tour on Instagram. In the compilation video, 50 appears to diss the sales of the project, which only moved around 31,000 copies in its first week.

"If you sell 31,009 CDs, I shouldn't talk to you," 50 said. He captioned the post, "31,009 the first week," with a laughing emoji.

Ross ultimately responded, hopping on Instagram to offer his take on the situation.

"Just got a DM say, 'Rozay, we believe 50 Cent just made a comment about you online,'" Ross said in the video. "I seen it and I said, 'Y'all don't know 50 Cent like I do. He wouldn't do that.' For one, his b***h Dreamchasers. She been a Dreamchasers b***h for many years, still is. That's when she told me I was her favorite."

He added: "For two, n***a, we been rich. We still getting money. Them n***as was laughing at my first-week sales. Them n***as was doing a million and I did 150, 180 and they was laughing but...You smell that saltwater, right? Don't let them n***as trick you."

50 Cent didn't offer a rebuttal.

Watch Rick Ross offer 50 Cent $2 million for Beg for Mercy and multiple G-unit catalogs below.

Watch Rick Ross' Instagram Story