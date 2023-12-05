50 Cent Appears to Insult Rick Ross and Meek Mill for Low Album Sales, Rozay Responds

50 Cent and Rick Ross have rehashed their beef after Fif insulted Ross and Meek Mill's low album sales and Rozay responded.

50 Cent and Rick Ross Beef Renewed

On Monday (Dec. 4), 50 Cent shared a recap video from his The Final Lap Tour, which is currently in Australia. During the clip, which can be seen below, 50 appears to diss the sales of Rick Ross and Meek Mill's new album Too Good to Be True, which reportedly sold around 31,000 albums in its first week.

"If you sell 31,009 CDs, I shouldn't talk to you," 50 says in one part of the clip. He captioned the post, "31,009 the first week," along with a laughing emoji.

Rick Ross Responds to 50 Cent

Rozay has since gotten word of 50 Cent's post and responded in his own video shared on Instagram.

"Just got a DM say, 'Rozay, we believe 50 Cent just made a comment about you online,'" Ross says in the video below. "I seen it and I said, 'Y'all don't know 50 Cent like I do. He wouldn't do that.' For one, his b***h Dreamchasers. She been a Dreamchasers b***h for many years, still is. That's when she told me I was her favorite."

He continued: "For two, n***a, we been rich. We still getting money. Them n***as was laughing at my first-week sales. Them n***as was doing a million and I did 150, 180 and they was laughing but...You smell that saltwater, right? Don't let them n***as trick you."

50 Cent and Rick Ross' beef dates back to 2008 when Fif complimented Ross during an interview but also warned him not to stand too close to Fat Joe, with whom 50 was beefing with at the time. In early 2009, Ross released "Mafia Music," which takes shots at 50. Fif responded by dropping "Officer Ricky (Go Ahead and Try Me)." The two would continue to trade shots in songs and in interviews. The same year, 50 put out a sex tape featuring Rick Ross child's mother, which would eventually land him in a lawsuit that he lost and in turn had to file for bankruptcy.

The beef continued through the years, and even included a fight at the 2012 BET Hip Hop Awards. But mostly the situation has died down from its height. Last month, Rick Ross was asked during an interview if his feud with 50 would ever end. He responded, "I doubt it."

See 50 Cent insulting Rick Ross and Meek Mill's low album sales and Rozay's response below.

Watch 50 Cent and Rick Ross Trade Shots