Diddy Hulu Reality Show Canceled Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuits – Report

Diddy is receiving more backlash for the sexual assault allegations against him in the form of lost business opportunities, as a Hulu reality show starring Puff has reportedly been scrapped.

Diddy Reality Show Canceled

On Wednesday (Dec. 13), Variety reported that a reality show that was in the early stages of development on popular streaming platform Hulu has been canned due to the fallout as the result of the Bad Boy Entertainment founder being the subject of multiple rape lawsuits. The show, titled Diddy+7, was being produced James Corden’s production company Fulwell 73, whose credits include The Late Late Show and The Kardashians.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's team, Fulwell73 and Hulu for comment.

Diddy Faces Backlash for Assault Allegations

Starting with Cassie on Nov. 16, Diddy has been sued by a total of four women in the past month. Last month, he stepped down as chairman of Revolt, the multimedia company he cofounded in 2013, as a result of the accusations, which Diddy has vehemently denied.

Diddy nemesis 50 Cent is developing a documentary about Puff. The proceeds will reportedly go to sexual assault victims. Eighteen brands have ended their business partnership with Diddy’s e-commerce platform Empower Global. The Grammy Awards are reportedly evaluating Diddy's Grammy invite in the wake of the allegations.