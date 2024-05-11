Diddy Seeks to Dismiss One of the Sexual Assault Lawsuits Filed Against Him

Diddy is seeking to have an anonymous sexual assault lawsuit dismissed.

Diddy Seeks to Dismiss Jane Doe's Sexual Assault Lawsuit

According to court documents filed on Friday (May 10) and obtained by XXL, Diddy is asking a judge to dismiss Jane Doe's sexual assault lawsuit filed against him. Through his attorneys, the Bad Boy Entertainment founder argues that the statute of limitations pertaining to the statute under which Jane Doe is suing has expired.

"The Plaintiff's [Jane Doe] VGM [The Victims of Gender Motivated Violence Protection Law] claim is time-barred. Based on conduct that allegedly occurred in 2003, and applying the VGM's seven-year statute of limitations, Plaintiff's claim expired in 2010," the motion reads.

Additionally, Diddy, real name Sean Combs, denies the claims levied against him.

"Mr. Combs and his companies categorically deny Plaintiff’s decades-old tale against them, which has caused incalculable damage to their reputations and business standing before any evidence has been presented," reads the lawsuit, naming Combs-owned corporations as defendants. "Plaintiff cannot allege what day or time of year the alleged incident occurred, but miraculously remembers other salacious details, despite her alleged incapacitated condition."

"Accordingly, this case should be dismissed now, with prejudice, to protect the Combs Defendants from further reputational injury and before more party and judicial resources are squandered," the suit concludes.

In addition to the aforementioned lawsuit, Diddy is also being sued by three other women and a man, Rodney Jones (aka Lil Rod), alleging similar sexual abuse claims, all of which the hip-hop mogul categorically denies.

What is Jane Doe Alleging Her Lawsuit Against Diddy?

In Jane Doe's lawsuit, filed in December of 2023, the alleged victim accuses Diddy and former Bad Boy Entertainment President Harve Pierre, along with a third unidentified man, of raping her in 2003 at Daddy's House, Diddy's recording studio in Manhattan, when she was 17 years old.

Doe claims she was supplied with "copious amounts of drugs and alcohol." Once she was intoxicated and her vision became blurry, Diddy allegedly took her into the studio's bathroom, removed her clothes and penetrated her while she was up against a sink.

The alleged victim adds that while she was slipping in and out of consciousness, she looked in the mirror and saw that a third man, who is unidentified in the lawsuit, had also begun raping her while Diddy observed the disturbing situation from a chair.

During the assault, Doe claims that she begged them to stop but her cries were ignored. She alleges that Harve Pierre also stepped into the bathroom and allegedly forced non consensual sex upon her both vaginally and orally.

The 14-page lawsuit also contains several photographs of the woman and Diddy, allegedly taken on the night of the alleged assault.

Diddy has vehemently denied the accusations stated in the anonymous lawsuit.

