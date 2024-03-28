50 Cent Responds to Daphne Joy’s Rape and Assault Allegations

50 Cent has responded to Daphne Joy's rape and abuse allegations.

50 Cent Responds to Daphne Joy's Rape Allegations

On Thursday (March 28), 50 Cent issued a response to the allegations made today by Daphne Joy, the mother of his son Sire. Joy accused the G-Unit mogul of rape and physical abuse during the time they were together, which 50 denied in a statement shared with XXL released by his rep on his behalf.

"The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my twelve year old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire," the statement read. "The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time."

Daphne Joy Accuses 50 Cent of Abuse

50's response comes after Daphne Joy accused the G-Unit mogul of physical and sexual abuse on Instagram. Joy's response came after it was reported 50 was seeking full custody of their shared son Sire. 50 Cent reportedly wanted to do so because Joy had been accused of being a sex worker in a recent lawsuit filed against Diddy.

"Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreacking real havoc, frenzy and chaos onto people's lives," Joy wrote on her Instagram Story. "How would u feel if Sire was the one in handcuffs? For nothing. We moved to New York to give you an opportunity to be a father to your son and you saw him 10 times out of the 2 years that we lived 1 mile away from you. I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you never even earned.

She continued, "Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time."

This all started after producer Lil Rod amended his February lawsuit against Diddy on Wednesday (March 27). The amended suit included allegations that Yung Miami and Daphne Joy were paid a monthly stipend to be Diddy's sex workers.

