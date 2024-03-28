50 Cent Wants Sole Custody of His Son With Daphne Joy After Diddy’s Lawsuit Leaks – Report

50 Cent is reportedly seeking sole custody of his son Sire, after his child's mother Daphne Joy was accused of being a sex worker in a recent Diddy lawsuit.

50 Cent Wants Sole Custody of Son Sire

On Thursday (March 28), US Weekly reported that 50 Cent is in the process of trying to obtain full custody of Sire, whom he and Daphne Joy currently share custody of. Sources close to the situation told the outlet 50's sudden interest in gaining full custody is because Daphne Joy was named in a lawsuit filed by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones against Diddy. Lil Rod accused Daphne of being a sex worker for the Bad Boy Ent. founder, claiming he'd pay her a monthly stipend in exchange for sex and services.

"Given the latest developments and news of Daphne Joy’s involvement in the Diddy lawsuit, 50 is going for sole custody of his son," the source told US Weekly. The development comes after 50 Cent had seemingly responded to the discovery on his Instagram.

"I didn't know you was a sex worker," 50 wrote alongside a photo of him smoking a cigar on Thursday. "You little sex worker. LOL. Yo this s**t is a movie."

XXL has reached out to 50 Cent's team for further comment.

Diddy's Sex Workers Are Allegedly Yung Miami and Daphne Joy

On Monday (March 25), producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones amended the lawsuit he filed against Diddy in February. According to documents obtained by XXL on Wednesday (March 25), Lil Rod claimed Diddy would brag to the producer about how he'd pay Daphne, the City Girls rapper and another woman named Jade Ramey a "monthly stipend" in exchange for services.