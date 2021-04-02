These Are the Most Popular Hip-Hop Ad-Libs Right Now

The ad-lib is a quintessential power move in hip-hop. With just enough flavor, it can level a song up from mid to masterpiece. And in some occasions, the extra punch-in can play a huge part in defining an artist for the extension of their career.

Honestly, there’s something empowering about 21 Savage’s magazine of ad-libs. As evidenced in the Savage Mode 2 cut “Runnin,” the words “Skraight up,” “21,” “On God” and “Pussy” are effective jabs that make the verses go way harder.

Hailing from the same SoundCloud roots are artists like Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert. Over the last half decade, they’ve proven that if done right, adding a simple “What?” or “Yeah!” to a song is a cheat code for adding to a hit. The proof is in Carti’s Whole Lotta Red album standout “Stop Breathing“ and the Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World 2 favorite “Myron.”

Young Thug’s sound effects are elite as well. Most people got wind of how special his ad-libs were when he dragged the word “Skrt” on his 2015 song “Halftime” for 12 seconds. But these days, on songs like Travis Scott’s Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 loosie “Franchise,” Thugger can be identified by the term “Slatt,” which is easily one of the most used terms and ad-libs on songs across the entire rap game.

Like "Slatt," certain terminology can truly live with artists forever. It’s only been a few years since DaBaby has arrived into the mainstream spotlight, but already, his signature “Let’s go,” heard on the Future-assisted “Lightskin Shit,” off DaBaby's Blame It on Baby album, is an impromptu addition that likely won't fade. Considering the longevity of Rick Ross’ grunt, people probably won’t get tired of it either.

Those mentions barely scratch the surface. With the popularity of their use, XXL dug through many artists' tracks to highlight 20 of the best ad-libs in hip-hop right now. Peep the ad-libs for yourself below.