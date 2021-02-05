The Weeknd, Conway The Machine, Pooh Shiesty and More: New Projects This Week

Friday means a few things and in hip-hop, it signifies new music. Take a look below to find the joints some of your favorite artists are offering this week.

Canadian crooner and hip-hop adjacent artist The Weeknd drops his new project, The Highlights. The Grammy-nominated singer curated the compilation album to coincide with his upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance, which is set to take place on Sunday (Feb. 7). As far as tracks, the greatest hits project is comprised of 18 joints and features appearances from Kendrick Lamar and more. The Highlights arrives after releasing his chart-topping album After Hours almost a year ago.

Griselda's Conway The Machine releases If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed, a collaborative project with beatmaker Big Ghost LTD. The lead single, "Toast," dropped at the top of the year. The project itself was announced last month via both Conway and Big Ghost's social media pages. The Buffalo, N.Y. rapper has been cranking out tracks in the studio as he just released the deluxe to his September 2020 album, From King to a God. Conway and Big Ghost collaborated on the album, No One Mourns the Wicked, last May.

In addition to The Weeknd and Conway, the mixtape from rising 1017 Records' artist Pooh Shiesty arrives as well. The 17-song tape titled Shiesty Season contains bars from 21 Savage, 1017 label mate Foogiano, 1017 head honcho Gucci Mane and Lil Durk, who appears on Pooh's Billboard Hot 100-charting track "Back in Blood." The song currently sits at No. 40 on the chart. The Memphis rhymer dropped his second single, "Neighbors," featuring Big30 on Tuesday (Feb. 2).

Other music arrives from Papoose, Soulja Boy and more, all of which can be found below.