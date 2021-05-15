Lil Reese was reportedly among three men shot in a parking garage in Chicago on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. CST at 6 West Grand Ave. early Saturday morning (May 14), and involved a group of men who were shooting at each other, according to CWBChicago. Police responded to the location after receiving calls of shots fired and discovered three victims with gunshot wounds, as well as a crashed Dodge Durango that was littered with bullet holes.

According to the Chicago Police Department, two of the victims were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where one man is listed in fair condition while the other man, who was struck multiple times in the body, is in critical condition. The third victim sustained a graze wound to the thigh and is listed in fair condition at John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County. It is unclear where Reese, born Tavares Taylor, was taken or his status, as of press time. The Chicago Sun-Times reports there are five suspects in the shooting, two of which are in police custody.

A video that is alleged to be from the scene has surfaced online, showing a car that was reported to be involved with the crime. Sirens can be heard approaching and police eventually arrive and canvas the area. There is also another more graphic video floating around that shows Reese bleeding from the mouth while seemingly being tended to by a police officer.

XXL has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for comment on the matter.

This is the second time in more than a year that Lil Reese was the victim of a shooting. In November of 2019 in Chicago, Lil Reese was shot in the neck. In that incident, he was shot at a dozen times, according to witnesses, after being chased by a man in a car on Pulaski Road and 167th Street. The 28-year-old rapper was hit in the neck and taken to the hospital in critical condition. He recovered but lost his voice as a result of the shooting. His voice still has a noticeable rasp from the incident.

Reese released his most recent project, Lamron 2, earlier this year.

