Lil Reese Arrested for Domestic Battery Two Weeks After Getting Shot

UPDATE (June 5):

Lil Reese has released a statement refuting the allegations against him. "I got lied on by someone," Reese tells XXL today. "[Never] did hit anyone." He claims he was a victim of false information.

He also let off a series of tweets this weekend, denouncing the headlines circulating online about his arrest in connection to his domestic violence charge.

"False information stop believing these blogs," Reese says in a response to a person inquiring about the incident.

In a follow-up tweet, the Chicago rapper types, "They wanna slander my name so bad but I ain’t going for it...

ORIGINAL STORY:

Lil Reese is back in the headlines after being arrested for a domestic battery charge in Chicago.

Reese was taken into custody on May 29 at 10:25 p.m., according to police records obtained by XXL on Saturday (June 5). Authorities were reportedly called to the rapper's home, reports TMZ this morning. When they arrived, Reese's girlfriend told them the couple got into a verbal argument that turned physical. She went on to claim Reese yanked her hair and punched her in the face, leaving visible scars on her lip. Reese was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence. He posted a $10,000 bond and bailed out several hours later on May 30 around 4:30 a.m.

XXL has reached out to Reese's team for comment.

Chicago Police Department

The new arrest comes less than a month after Reese was grazed in the eye in a Chicago parking garage shootout following a dispute over a stolen Dodge Durango.

Reese was shot along with two other people at the Grand Plaza parking garage near 6 West Grand Ave. Prior to the shooting, a man reported the Durango stolen and tracked it down to the parking garage via a GPS device. The man told the police he tried to detain the men in the vehicle when someone outside the SUV started shooting at the car. The people in the vehicle returned fire but were struck by bullets.

A 27-year-old man was struck multiple times in his body and transported, along with Reese, to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. A 20-year-old man was struck twice in the knee and transported to John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County in good condition.

Despite graphic footage that surfaced from the aftermath of the incident that showed Reese bleeding and seemingly going in and out of consciousness, Reese was listed in fair condition. He appears to have quickly recovered from his injuries.