Lil Reese Proclaims His Innocence After Reportedly Being Arrested for Rape

Lil Reese is calling cap following reports he was arrested for suspicion of rape in California.

Lil Reese Responds to Rape Arrest Reports

On Monday night (July 15), the Chicago rapper shared a post on his Instagram Story proclaiming his innocence.

"On my sister Ree Ree the whole story cap and made up fuc I look like," he wrote. "Like this ain't that I know better and the same way y'all posting shi make sure y'all post the case get thrown out on my court date they do anything for clout and tryna come up try again [100 emojis]."

Lil Reese Reportedly Arrested for Sexual Assault

According to police records obtained by XXL, Lil Reese, born Tavares Taylor, was arrested on Sunday (July 14), in Los Angeles. TMZ reports the arrest came after a woman claimed Reese took her on a date in downtown Los Angeles and later requested sex when they went to a hotel room. The woman alleges she declined but Reese forced himself on her and raped her.

The celebrity news site says the woman called the police from the hotel lobby around 3:30 a.m. Authorities arrived and booked the rapper on suspicion of sexual assault and rape. The news came after Boosie BadAzz claimed on social media that he witnessed the arrest. Reese's next court date is scheduled for Aug. 8.

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.

Check out Lil Reese's statement proclaiming his innocence after reportedly being arrested for suspicion of rape below.

