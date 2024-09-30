Lil Reese Arrested for Allegedly Punching and Choking Ex-Girlfriend – Report

Lil Reese was arrested over the weekend for allegedly punching and choking his ex-girlfriend two weeks ago at a club called The Pink House in Houston.

Lil Reese Behind Bars for Allegedly Punching and Choking Former Girlfriend

According to a report made by TMZ on Monday (Sept. 30), Lil Reese, born Tavares Taylor, was reportedly arrested after a warrant was issued for him over two weeks ago based on allegations he punched and choked an ex-girlfriend. The Chicago drill artist was reportedly charged with aggravated assault of a family or household member and was denied bail.

Police officers reportedly spotted Lil Reese at The Address nightclub on Sunday evening (Sept. 29) and took him into custody. He was booked at the Houston Police Department.

Lil Reese Reportedly Attacked Former Girlfriend at a Club

Lil Reese's arrest stems from a warrant issued two weeks ago for reportedly punching and strangling a woman while at The Pink House in Houston. On Sept. 17, TMZ reported that the Houston Police Department's documentation of the incident revealed that Reese physically harmed his ex-girlfriend after she rejected his advances at the strip club. The rapper apparently tried to kiss her.

The woman stated that he allegedly punched her in the right cheek and applied pressure to her neck with both of his arms. She told police that she "was gasping for air" and "fearful for her life." Once her friend saw what went down, they informed security who intervened.

After witnessing fingernail scratches and redness along the woman's throat, police officers issued a warrant for Lil Reese's arrest. According to the rapper's attorney, Carl Moore, Reese claims to be innocent.

"Mr. Taylor vehemently denies these false accusations," Carl told TMZ. "We look forward to his day in court."

Reese and the victim were apparently dating for two months.

