Lil Reese Leaves $20,000 in an Uber, Says Driver Returned the Money

Luck was on Lil Reese's side this week after he left a large sum of money in an Uber and had it returned to him.

On Wednesday (Dec. 30), Reese went on his Instagram Story and revealed that he had left over $20,000 in an Uber while visiting Las Vegas.

"Can't believe I just left 20k plus in Uber bro," the Chicago rapper wrote on IG yesterday, including four angry emojis.

reesemoney300 via Instagram

The reason Lil Reese is currently visiting Vegas is unclear, but it can be presumed that he's celebrating his New Year's Eve in Sin City.

Nonetheless, six hours later, the Lamron 1 artist shared that his money was returned.

"Update he brong that 20k plus back fuck yall mean," Reese told his nearly 2 million Instagram followers.

reesemoney300 via Instagram

Reese receiving a major act of kindness from an Uber driver comes a few weeks after he called out Quando Rondo for supposedly blocking Reese on Instagram.

A screenshot of a deleted tweet Reese posted began circulating online earlier this month, which said, "Scary bitch ass lil girl." Included in the social media post was an image of Reese not being able to view Quando's IG page because he is likely blocked. The page itself said "User not found" and "No Posts Yet" even though Quando's page is currently active and has 135 posts.

And although Quando Rondo didn't speak on Reese calling him out, the two rappers have feuded in the past, but it's unclear what sparked their issues at the time.

Lil Reese's hostility towards Quando also comes after the death of Reese's friend King Von, who was shot and killed in Atlanta last month by a friend of Quando Rondo.