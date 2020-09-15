Famous Dex Calls Lil Reese a Bitch, Claims Reese Defecated Himself During Fight

The beef between Famous Dex and Lil Reese is getting intense.

On Monday (Sept. 14), Famous Dex brought the animosity between himself and Reese to social media in an Instagram Live video bringing up the 2019 viral clip, in which the rapper was jumped and supposedly defecated on himself.

"Aye, Lil Reese. Them boys made you shit on yourself, boy. You better be cool, you bitch ass little boy, you f****t ass nigga," Dex starts in the IG video.

Famous Dex then claims he and Reese were in close proximity of each other, but Reese seemingly left the area instead of speaking with Dex directly.

"You just saw me over there when I was shooting dice with your bitch ass and you didn't say nothing," he says in the clip. "Stop going to the internet, boy. Stop doing all that. Now I'ma say your name ‘cause you keep saying all that. You's a bitch, Lil Reese. You's a real-life hoe. On my son, like you shit on yourself. Niggas made you shit on yourself. Stop playing with me, bro. You's a bitch."

As the "Pick It Up" rapper continues, Dex goes on to question why his fellow Chicago native is speaking about him. "Why you stay saying my name bro, what's up, bro?," he asks. Famous Dex takes things a step further and addresses Reese's silence while in his presence. "You wasn't saying none of that shit when we was just shooting dice with you," he adds.

Following the video making its rounds on the internet, Lil Reese appears to have responded to Famous Dex's comments. "This coke head crack head ass nigga must be gettin paid from 69," he tweeted. Reese didn't name-drop Dex, but 6ix9ine and Reese recently exchanged words via social media. Tekashi also resurfaced the old clip of the rapper being jumped and allegedly defecating on himself in an IG post.

Reese has yet to respond any further to Dex aside from his indirect tweet.