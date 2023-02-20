Check Out These Rappers and Their Celebrity Look-Alikes

While it may or may not be a proven fact, just about everyone has a non-biological twin or doppelgänger in the world, whether they've met them or not. And as it pertains to rappers, they aren't excluded from this theory. A few rhymers and their look-alikes have gone viral on social media over the last few years, and although the comparisons evoke laughter, they also can oftentimes cause people to scratch their chin in amazement and disbelief.

One of the most commonly known look-alikes are Plies and gospel artist Kirk Franklin, both of whom have embraced their uncanny resemblance, which many have even jokingly stated that they're the same person. In fact, last October, Franklin spoke with Plies on FaceTime and acknowledged the long-running joke during an appearance on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club. At the time, Kirk Franklin was on the morning show discussing his plans to provide relief for those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Angela Yee, one of the show's former cohosts, then called up Plies, a Florida native, which is also where the hurricane caused major devastation, and inquired about the two men joining forces to aid in the state's time of need. And within the chat, they referred to themselves as twins.

"I am not he, and he is not I," Franklin joked, as he showed the camera that Plies was on the other end of the phone. He continued, "I’ve been trying to reach out to you for the longest. Listen man, we’re going to do something for Florida, right? … So me and my twin, we’re coming to Florida and we gon’ help the people."

Kirk Franklin added, "Help’s coming from the Franklin boys."

Plies also playfully noted, "We're twinning right now."

The Fort Myers, Fla. rapper and Kirk Franklin might be widely known as unofficial brothers, but there are several others who also have non-biological twins, such as Moneybagg Yo and Reggie Hayes, who played the role of William on the 2000s sitcom Girlfriends.

Bagg even tapped into the joke about his resemblance with the actor, channeling Hayes in the video for his 2021 track "Time Today," recreating the intro for Girlfriends, renaming it, Bagg's Friends.

XXL highlights other rappers and their unofficial twins, which can be found below. Do you see the resemblance?