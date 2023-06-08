Takeoff’s Mother Files Lawsuit Against Owners of Houston Venue Where the Rapper Was Killed – Report

Takeoff's mother is reportedly suing the owners of the Houston venue where the Migos rapper was tragically shot and killed last year.

Takeoff's Mom Files Lawsuit Against 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston

On Wednesday (June 7), Takeoff's mom Titania Davenport filed the lawsuit in Harris County, Texas court, according to Rolling Stone. Davenport is calling the owners of 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston to task for her son's death.

“[The] Defendants provided no screening mechanisms, no after-hour controls or security measures, and no enforcement of rules or industry standards to deter crime against their invitees, to include [Takeoff]," the lawsuit alleges. "In fact, social media posting in advance of the party made it clear that not only basic security measures needed to be followed, but advance planning and consideration should have been taken into account, which defendants were negligent in failing to do."

The lawsuit continues: "Defendants knew or should have known that a significant number of violent crimes were committed at the subject premises and in the surrounding area, but negligently failed to protect invitees like [Takeoff] from the risks of violent crime. Moreover, in addition to prior crimes, Defendants negligently failed to take necessary and unique precautions due to the specific event and the attendees.

"Specifically, Defendants knew that based on the nature of the party, celebrities would more likely than not be in attendance and potentially be the targets of crime. Defendants negligently represented proper security would be in place, when in fact none was; this caused many people to come to the event without concern."

Takeoff's mom is seeking "compensatory, special, economic, consequential, general, punitive, and all other damages permissible under Texas law," according to the suit.

XXL has reached out to Takeoff's team, the Clark County, Texas Clerk's Office and 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston for comment.

Takeoff's Murder

Migos member Takeoff was tragically killed at the popular Houston entertainment venue following a private party for J Prince Jr. on Nov. 1, 2022. According to the Houston Police Department, around 40 people were gathered outside the venue when an argument turned into gunfire. Quavo was also present but uninjured in the shooting. Takeoff suffered gunshot wounds to the head and torso and died on the scene.

Arrest Made in Takeoff Murder

On Dec. 2, 2022, the Houston Police Department announced they arrested Patrick Xavier Clark for Takeoff's murder. In January, Clark was released from jail on a $1 million bond. Last month, he was indicted by a grand jury for murder.