Quavo is putting his money where it matters by providing $100,000 in grants to local Atlanta organizations in an effort to reduce gun violence.

Quavo Honors Takeoff for National Gun Violence Awareness Month

Two months ahead of National Gun Violence Awareness Month in June, Quavo will honor his fallen nephew Takeoff by connecting with his community. On Wednesday (March 20), the rapper unveiled his newest initiative as part of The Rocket Foundation, which Quavo created in 2022 to honor the life and legacy of Takeoff, to support programs that help prevent gun violence.

Through the SPARK Grants program, The Rocket Foundation will award $10,000 to 10 deserving organizations in Atlanta. A total of $100,000 will be given to the grant recipients, who will partner with the foundation to make positive changes in the community.

"I am honored to launch this grant program to honor Take and the countless families that have been affected by gun violence," Quavo says. "The Rocket Foundation will be giving out $100K in SPARK grants to local orgs dedicated to reducing community violence in Atlanta. There is a lot of important work going on in ATL right now, and part of our mission is to uplift these organizations and support them to help save more lives."

The 10 SPARK grant winners will be announced on June 18, Takeoff's birthday.

Grant timeline dates:

March 20: Grant applications open

April 21: Applications due

April 21 - May 10: Submission evaluation

May 13 - May 19: Public Choice grant award voting open (only selected nonprofits will be listed for public voting)

June 18 - Grant winners announced

Apply for the SPARKS grant here.

Takeoff Killed Due to Gun Violence

Takeoff was killed on Nov. 1, 2022 after being shot in Houston at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston. The rapper was at the establishment with Quavo when an argument started and gunshots rang out. There were at least 40 people at the location during the time of the shooting. Takeoff was shot in the head and torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.