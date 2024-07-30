Megan Thee Stallion Puts Her Support Behind Presidential Hopeful Kamala Harris by Performing at Rally

Megan Thee Stallion took a break from her hot girl activities to support presidential hopeful Kamala Harris at a campaign rally in Atlanta today.

On Tuesday (July 30), Vice President Kamala Harris held a rally in Atlanta at Georgia State University to get the word out about her run as a presidential candidate. The Houston hottie hit the stage and performed "Girls in the Hood," "Mamushi," "Body," and "Savage" for the hyped crowd.

Megan had been teasing her appearance at the rally for the last 24 hours. While she didn't initially reveal there would be a performance, Meg announced the news with a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, earlier today.

"Hotties I’m performing for THEE Kamala Harris today in Atlanta!!" she tweeted.

Megan showing support for Vice President Kamala Harris comes at a time when hip-hop has been fairly quiet about backing the current Democratic nominee for president. Democrats reportedly consider Georgia—where Megan performed at the rally—a state that is up for grabs in the November election.

While Megan hasn't been the most vocal artist on politics throughout her career, it's evident she's making the time to assist Kamala Harris with getting the youth vote in her direction.

Rappers Endorsing Kamala Harris for President

When current President Joe Biden announced earlier this month that he was dropping out of the presidential election, Lil Nas X was the most popular rapper at the time to endorse Harris.

"Lock in lil bro! @KamalaHarris," he wrote in a post on X. "Ur seat is ready madam president @KamalaHarris" with a salute emoji.

However, Quavo voiced his opinion about having Harris lead the U.S. as president today as well. At the rally, the former Migos member endorsed VP Harris for president in a speech. Last month, Quavo and Harris united in Atlanta for a discussion about gun violence prevention at the Rocket Foundation Summit. He also met with Harris at the White House last September to discuss putting an end to gun violence.

The Atlanta rapper launched the Rocket Foundation in 2022 to honor the late Takeoff, his rap mate and nephew. The foundation focuses on gun violence prevention and criminal violence intervention.

President Joe Biden established the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention last year, which has been overseen by Kamala Harris.

Take a look as the Hot Girl supports Vice President Kamala Harris with a performance at the Atlanta campaign rally below.

