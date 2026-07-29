Denzel Curry Praises the 2016 XXL Freshman Class’ Impact and Explains Why His Classmates Still Push Him to Be Better

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the 2016 XXL Freshman Class, one of the most influential groups of rappers ever assembled, a pivotal moment in hip-hop's evolution. The legendary 2016 Class introduced fans to 10 new forces in rap: Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Lil Yachty, Denzel Curry, Anderson .Paak, Desiigner, G Herbo, Dave East and Lil Dicky.

In partnership with Rémy Martin—who launched a campaign last year celebrating a new definition of success—the 2016 XXL Freshman Class 10-Year Anniversary series, hosted by DJ Drama, brings the same spirit to life by discovering how intention, authenticity and personal calling have shaped the achievements of G Herbo, Denzel Curry and Dave East.

In celebration of the 10-year anniversary of the class arguably deemed the best Freshman Class of all time, in this series, Denzel Curry connects with XXL to reflect on how the other members of the class inspire him and how he views success.

DJ Drama, who served up the beat in the 2016 cyphers, chats with Denzel about being part of a class that outshines many others.

"Oh man, the most legendary class all around," Denzel says of his 2016 classmates. "To be honest with you, I don't think there will be no other class that's gon' beat that class. However you want to look at it, we are the most successful class."

Since appearing on the cover, the South Florida MC has watched the other artists in the class make their own milestones in rap and beyond. The ongoing competitive drive among the group has motivated him in his own rap career.

"When the list came, and seeing 21 [Savage] go crazy, and seeing [Lil] Uzi [Vert] go crazy, and even seeing [Anderson] .Paak doing the Super Bowl [Halftime Show], it just keeps me on my toes, and it just keeps me going," Denzel says. "Yes, there is a competitive nature when it comes down to me because in hip-hop it's embedded in that. You want to know who’s the best in the neighborhood… It’s just always gonna be a part of hip-hop."

"Them being successful helped me be successful," he adds. "And I'ma always give them credit because they make me better. And I just hope with my music, I'm doing the same thing ’cause I feel that's how we hold each other up as a community."

Take a look below as Denzel Curry reflects on the legendary 2016 XXL Freshman Class with DJ Drama, powered by Rémy Martin. And visit the 2016 XXL Freshman Class 10-Year Anniversary page powered by Rémy Martin here.

Watch Denzel Curry’s My Call 2016 XXL Freshman Class 10-Year Anniversary Interview Powered by Rémy Martin

This editorial is presented by Rémy Martin.