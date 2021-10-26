Kodak Black Drug Tests Positive for MDMA

Kodak Black recently violated the terms of his probation by failing two drug tests, but that hasn't stopped him from hitting the stage at Rolling Loud in New York City this weekend.

According to court documents obtained by XXL on Tuesday (Oct. 26), Kodak, who now legally goes by Bill K. Kapri, tested positive for two controlled substances while on probation: marijuana in February and MDMA—or ecstasy—in August. However, despite Yak failing to adhere to the conditions of his supervised release, a judge has granted him permission to travel to New York for work purposes to attend the Rolling Loud festival from Thursday (Oct. 28) to Saturday (Oct. 30).

Last week, a judge also approved Kodak's request to finish out the last 30 days of his 90-day drug treatment program outside of his home state of Florida. Project Baby was initially ordered to attend a three-month long residential program in South Florida following his early release on a federal firearm charge due to clemency provided by former President Donald Trump at the top of the year.

Per the court documents, filed on Oct. 20, "The United States Probation Office recommends that Defendant be allowed to attend an in-patient treatment for a thirty-day period outside of Florida, where upon completion of that program, Defendant will return to the Southern District of Florida. The District in which Defendant requests to attend the thirty-day treatment has agreed to provide courtesy supervision while Defendant is in their District but will not accept a transfer of Defendant’s supervision."

Considering Kodak Black's recent legal snafus, the rhymer has received quite a few wins from the court recently.

On another note, this past weekend, Kodak responded to criticism he received following a video going viral of himself touching his mother inappropriately and attempting to kiss her on her lips at a birthday celebration for his brother. Yak, who doubled down on his actions, revealed during an Instagram Live that he didn't touch his mom beyond what is seen in the clip that was circulating online.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Kodak Black for a comment.