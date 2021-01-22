Kodak Black’s Lawyer Gives Update on Rapper, Says Kodak Is Out of Prison

After Kodak Black received a commutation of his prison sentence by former President Trump earlier this week, the Florida rapper has officially been released from prison.

According to the Bureau of Prisons inmate database, Kodak was released from USP Thompson federal prison in Illinois on Wednesday (Jan. 20). Following his official release, his attorney, Bradford Cohen, has offered an update on the 23-year-old rhymer's current status.

"He is out and has been out. His plans are to decompress for a period and take it all in. He is appreciative to the president and his team for giving him this chance," Cohen told XXL on Friday (Jan. 22).

Bureau of Prisons

The "Zeze" artist was serving a 46-month sentence for falsifying documents in order to obtain a firearm back in May of 2019. He isn't in the clear just yet, though. Kodak is still being sought after by prosecutors in South Carolina for his 2016 rape case.

Kodak Black being released from federal custody comes about two weeks after reports surfaced online that Trump was considering pardoning Kodak and Lil Wayne. Before this, Kodak said he'd donate $1 million to charity if he was pardoned and his wish was granted a couple of months later.

On Wednesday (Jan. 20), the White House announced that Kodak was among 70 other people who had their prison sentences commuted before Trump officially bid the Oval Office farewell.

After news of Kodak Black's shortened sentence became public knowledge, he expressed his gratitude for the former president via social media.

"I Want To Thank The President @realDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence," he wrote on Twitter. "I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love. It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing. @DanScavino."

Shortly after his sentence was commuted, Kodak reportedly dropped his lawsuit against the Bureau of Prisons for alleged abuse he suffered while serving time at United States Penitentiary, Big Sandy in Kentucky. The lawsuit claimed guards beat up Kodak, tortured him and placed him in four-point restraints for hours on end with no access to a bathroom.

According to the BOP, the accusations were denied. Officials claimed Kodak needed to be restrained for being violent and spit on a prison guard.

As previously stated, although Kodak is off the hook for his federal firearms charge, he is still facing his criminal sexual conduct charge from 2016. Trump's commutation of prison sentences doesn't impact state cases. Prosecutors in Florence, S.C., which is where Kodak Black is accused of sexually assaulting an "adult-age high school student" at a hotel after a 2016 concert, are looking to move forward with the case and want to "aggressively" prosecute the rapper.